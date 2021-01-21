5 Products That Can Improve Your Overall Wellness

Your health and wellness go beyond what you eat and how much you exercise throughout the week. In fact, many of the purchases you make impact your quality of life. Even your laundry detergent can impact sensitive skin, damaged clothing, and increase costs over time.

This is why it’s so important to invest in products that work for your overall wellness. From something as simple as a detergent to visiting an eye doctor when your nearsightedness gives you a headache, here are a few products that can give you a wellness boost.

The Right Laundry Detergent

If you’re not using environmentally friendly laundry detergent, you may want to reconsider. While environmentally friendly laundry detergent is sometimes more expensive, these pods and soaps are better for the planet and your clothing. If you’re tired of stubborn stains, you don’t like the chemical scent of some liquid detergents, and you think an eco-friendly laundry detergent is a way to go, you should make the switch. Between biodegradable packaging, natural scents, and the ability to remove stains, the right laundry detergent can make a big difference in your daily life. Avoid phosphates and dyes, choose natural fragrances like lavender, and ditch the harsh chemicals in other detergents. An eco-friendly laundry detergent is a great investment.

A Pair of Glasses

Does myopia or astigmatism cause your frequent headaches? When’s the last time you visited an optometrist? Your eyesight impacts your wellness in many ways. From eye strain to double vision, a general vision problem shouldn’t be left alone. If you haven’t had an eye exam in a while, it’s probably time to consider a pair of glasses. A visit to the eye doctor can help diagnose your vision problem and give you the tools to correct it. Clear eyesight does wonders for your wellbeing, prevents eye fatigue, and helps you see the world without blurry vision. If you don’t know how to tell if you need glasses, it’s probably time to visit the ophthalmologist.

A Good Allergy Medication

Seasonal allergies impact millions of Americans. While treatments like allergy shots are expensive, the right medication is often available over-the-counter. Look for products that are cruelty-free or organic for added impact. Some products are even vegan, which is great. If you’ve suffered from allergies for a long time, it may take some experimenting to find a product that works. You’ll know you’ve made a good choice when your symptoms are manageable and don’t keep you inside if there’s a pollen warning.

Yoga Classes

While cleaning products and prescription glasses are great for certain needs, you also need to consider your mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness. That’s where yoga and mindfulness training can help. If you often feel like you have less energy by the end of the day or have difficulty getting out of bed in the morning, try yoga. Though many studios are currently closed or limited capacity, there are online yoga programs that give you the chance to explore different classes from your home. It can provide mental clarity, give you energy, and also help you get in better shape. The only drawbacks to yoga are the learning curve and the expenses, and these are minor compared to the benefits.

Good Light Bulbs

Have you ever thought about how much you rely on artificial light? After all, unless you have night vision, you probably will not spend much time in a dark room outside of sleeping. However, some light bulbs are harsh, cause you to squint, and harm your eye health. Look for zero-waste bulbs for a more eco-friendly product. They’re eye care and environmental consciousness wrapped up into one.

Whether you’re switching from your old liquid laundry detergent or you’re considering contact lenses to help with your poor vision, it’s important to invest in products that benefit your overall wellness. You’ll be glad you made the switch.