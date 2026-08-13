Best Ski Resorts in New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s White Mountains region offers some of the best skiing in the Northeast, with a mix of large destination resorts and smaller, family-friendly mountains. Here’s a rundown of the state’s top options.

Loon Mountain

Located in Lincoln, Loon is one of New Hampshire’s most popular resorts, known for its varied terrain across multiple peaks, a solid mix of beginner-to-expert trails, and reliable snowmaking coverage. It’s a good choice for groups with mixed skill levels since there’s genuinely something for everyone.

Bretton Woods

New Hampshire’s largest ski area by skiable terrain, Bretton Woods is known for its wide, well-groomed trails and stunning views of Mount Washington. It’s particularly well-suited to families and intermediate skiers, with a gentler overall terrain profile than some of the state’s steeper mountains.

Waterville Valley

A classic New England ski town experience, Waterville Valley combines solid terrain (particularly known for its bump runs and glades for more advanced skiers) with a walkable village base area that makes for an easy, low-hassle trip.

Cannon Mountain

Known for its old-school New England character and genuinely challenging terrain, Cannon Mountain is a favorite among more experienced skiers looking for steeper runs and less crowded slopes than some of the bigger commercial resorts.

Attitash Mountain Resort

Located in the Mount Washington Valley, Attitash offers a good mix of terrain across two peaks, along with a tubing park that makes it a solid option for families with younger kids who aren’t skiing yet.

Tips for Planning a New Hampshire Ski Trip