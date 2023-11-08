Best Things To Do on a Trip to New Hampshire

Known for its stunning outdoor beauty and rich history, New Hampshire is a state that truly has something for everyone. From tranquil lakes and majestic mountains to historic towns brimming with charm, it promises an exciting experience whether you’re an adventure enthusiast, history buff, or food lover. In this article, we explore some of the extraordinary activities that one can undertake in this diverse state. Keep reading to find out about the unmissable experiences that await you in New Hampshire.

Discovering Natural Beauty of New Hampshire: The Great Outdoors

Start your adventure with a visit to the White Mountain National Forest, a scenic wonderland encompassing mountainous peaks, deep forests, and picturesque rivers. Here, you can choose from a range of activities, including hiking, mountain biking, and wildlife spotting, to name a few.

In the summer, nothing beats a day spent at Lake Winnipesaukee, the largest lake in the state. With its clear waters and surrounding mountains, it’s a perfect spot for boating, fishing, and swimming. For a truly unique experience, sign up for one of the Group Boat Tours in New Hampshire.

As the seasons change, the Kancamagus Highway presents an unmissable opportunity for a scenic drive. The route takes you through the heart of the White Mountain National Forest, offering panoramic views of the vibrant fall foliage.

Winter in New Hampshire invites snow enthusiasts for downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowboarding with areas like Loon Mountain and Bretton Woods offering excellent trails and facilities.

Experience the Allure of New Hampshire’s Historic Towns

New Hampshire’s character can be best experienced in its charming and historic towns. Portsmouth, the state’s oldest settlement, boasts preserved colonial-era buildings and a vibrant arts scene. Not to forget its buzzing craft beer and restaurant scene that’s worth exploring.

Visit the college town of Hanover for a perfect blend of tranquility and activity. From attending a lecture at the prestigious Dartmouth College to exploring the local shops, galleries, and eateries, Hanover ensures a memorable day out.

The quintessential New England town of Exeter offers intriguing historical buildings, such as the American Independence Museum and Gilman Garrison House. The downtown area, adorned with unique shops and cafes, is perfect for a leisurely stroll.

Lastly, Plymouth beckons with its lively Main Street, fine dining options, arts venues, and, of course, the educational journey through its historical landmarks.

Adrenaline-Pumping Activities in New Hampshire You Can Not Miss

For adventure hunters, Mt. Washington Auto Road is a tremendous challenge. As one of the most extreme weather places in the world, reaching the summit is an exhilarating experience.

Ziplining in one of New Hampshire’s beautiful parks or forests provides a compelling blend of adventure and scenery. Companies like Alpine Adventures offer thrilling tours.

The state’s numerous rivers provide excellent opportunities for white-water rafting and kayaking. Outfitters such as Northern Waters Outdoors offer guided trips for adventurers of all skill levels.

In winter, explore the network of snowmobile trails that crisscross across the state, promising breathtaking landscapes and heart-pumping adrenaline rushes.

Best Culinary Experiences to Try: Delight in New Hampshire’s Food Scene

Being a part of New England, New Hampshire offers an exquisite culinary experience. It’s best known for its seafood, especially lobsters, clams, and fish caught fresh from the Atlantic Ocean.

Visit one of the many wineries, breweries, and distilleries for a taste of local drinks. Smuttynose Brewery in Hampton and Flag Hill Distillery and Winery in Lee are some of the popular choices.

Farmers’ markets are excellent places to taste and buy locally-grown produce. Concord, Bedford, and Lebanon offer outstanding markets that feature local foods, crafts, and entertainment.

Last, but not least, the state’s penchant for maple syrup dates back centuries. From sugar shacks to pancakes at local diners, one can’t miss trying this sweet delight.

Art and Craft Centers: Getting Immersed into New Hampshire’s Culture

New Hampshire’s artistic heritage runs deep. In the towns of Portsmouth, Nashua, and Keene, you can find a plethora of galleries exhibiting works ranging from painting to glassblowing and folk art.

The Canterbury Shaker Village offers an insight into the Shakers’ unique craft tradition. The site features 25 restored original Shaker buildings and offers hands-on workshops in traditional crafts.

The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen has several galleries across the state that showcase the work of local artisans. In addition, they hold a renowned annual fair in August.

Last but not least, the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester houses a recognized collection of American and European art. You can also visit the neighboring Zimmerman House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Overall, a trip to New Hampshire promises an array of diverse experiences, with each town and natural site offering something unique. From adrenaline-pumping adventures to calming natural escapes and culinary delights, there’ll be no shortage of exciting memories to make. So pack your bags and prepare for an unforgettable journey to the vibrant state of New Hampshire!