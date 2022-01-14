Big Upgrades and Small Touch-Ups To Improve Your Home’s Value

When planning out renovations and repairs for your home, you want to keep in mind how the changes you are making will impact the value of your home. If you plan to stay in your home for many years, it may not seem that important. However, the value of your home is always significant because it is likely your largest personal investment. If you plan to refinance or argue the tax assessment on your home, the value will be considerable.

Here are some significant upgrades and minor touch-ups that will improve the overall value of your home.

HVAC

Depending on where in the country you live, central air may be an expectation of potential buyers and impact your home’s value. The HVAC system in your home includes the furnace, air conditioner, and all of the ductwork and equipment that makes it run, including the thermostat. Suppose you are having issues with your air conditioner. In that case, it is critical to have it repaired by a certified technician and keep the paperwork to ensure it runs at its highest efficiency. An inefficient air conditioning unit or furnace will drastically increase your overall energy costs whether you rely on electricity or natural gas.

If you are unsure of who to call or how to find someone to help, you can start with a local online search. For example, you can search “air conditioner repair Melbourne, Fl” to find certified technicians in your local area, and then you can check out their website and read reviews about the company.

Bathroom

Potential buyers will make decisions based on two rooms; the bathroom and the kitchen. The bathroom is one of the essential rooms in your house regarding resale value. Renovating the bathrooms in your house can significantly increase the home’s value. The quality of items like the bathtub, shower, tile work, and vanity will impact the perceived value of the house. You can have a shower installation company estimate a new shower installation, new fixtures, or a new shower system involving the tub and shower setup.

Kitchen

The kitchen is the other most crucial room in the house regarding perceived value. The current trend is an open floor plan, so the kitchen is part of the home’s entertaining space. People want kitchens open to the eating and sitting areas, so the people in the kitchen don’t feel left out of the party. Cabinets, countertops, appliances, and flooring are the most significant features of the kitchen and what to look at if you want to make a big impact. Matching appliances are a significant upgrade if your appliances aren’t already matching. Natural stone countertops and natural food cabinets are precious and will increase the value of your home.

Property

The overall property is also critical to the value of your home, and it is one area that even a small investment can make a significant difference. Outdoor kitchens and living areas will increase the value of the house. A well-maintained but straightforward landscape increases the home’s curb appeal is also essential. Making the yard appear beautiful yet easy to maintain will attract buyers to sell the house.

Your budget will be the most significant factor when deciding what upgrades or touch-ups to make. Completely remodeling a bathroom or kitchen will be expensive, but replacing the shower or refinishing the cabinets may be an affordable upgrade that makes a significant difference. Upgrading your yard and outdoor living area is a budget-friendly upgrade that can make a noticeable difference in the home’s value. When deciding what projects to tackle, consider your budget, and then determine which projects will bring you the greatest enjoyment while still living there.