Career Options for Those Who Love Numbers

Numbers are everywhere. From the cars we drive to the food we eat and the computers and phones we use every day, math is involved in virtually every aspect of our daily lives. If you have a passion for numbers or a keen analytical mind, choosing a career path that allows you to fuel this interest will give you a rewarding profession that you enjoy. It will also, inevitably, lead to more discovery and knowledge as you work to further your career.

What are some good careers to consider if you love numbers? We’ve compiled a list of some of the most high-demand, rewarding careers in math.

Data Scientist

With each passing year, the demand for data scientists continues to grow. You’re probably wondering, “What is a data scientist?” Most people assume that data analysis stops with the analysts. However, the analysis is just the beginning. From there, data is given to data architects and data engineers before their processes are finally passed on to the data scientists.

Data scientists combine various analytical methods‚Äîincluding data mining, machine learning, predictive analysis, and data visualization to find and report precise data patterns. They also use data analysis tools to predict trends, build business models, and so much more. If you love crunching numbers, looking for the tiny details in the bigger picture, and are great with programs and languages like SQL and Python, data science might be the career path for you!

Wall Street Trader

One of the most lucrative math-based careers to go into is trading stocks. Learning how to become a trader on Wall Street requires at least a bachelor’s degree in finance or business, and many go on to get their MBA. Of course, the higher your degree is, the higher your potential will be.

Engineer

There are many different career fields you can thrive in, but the best one for a math whiz to go into might be engineering. With a bachelor’s degree in engineering, you’ll be on the cutting edge of technologies that will change the world.

An engineer is more than a job title‚Äîthey have a problem fixer’s mindset, and there are plenty of problems to fix in society. They do everything from creating artificial intelligence programs for robots to creating thermostats with machine learning abilities for smart homes. With a degree in engineering, the sky isn’t even the limit.

Math Teacher

If you love math, then no career choice makes more sense than teaching math. It takes years of schooling, but the numbers nerd in you will love the opportunity to help others understand complex mathematical concepts. The best way to become a math teacher is to get your bachelor’s degree in math and your teacher’s certification. Getting a degree in education will qualify you to be a teacher, but it won’t cement your status as a math expert.

Accountant

If you have a knack for numbers and an acumen for advice, then you should consider becoming an accountant or financial advisor. The great thing about being an accountant is that you’ll be highly sought by businesses early in your career as one who specializes in managing money.

You may even decide to start your own accounting business right out of school. It’s easier to start than many other businesses because you can run an accounting business right from your home.

The average salary for an accountant is just under $80,000 annually. You can increase your market value by getting your master’s degree in accounting and becoming a financial advisor. A financial advisor is one of the highest paying careers in math. Not to mention, accountants and financial advisors have job security for as long as they’re good at their job. There will always be rich people who need money-savvy people to keep them from jumping over the proverbial cliff financially.

These are just some of the career possibilities available for a numbers wizard. Get creative, and really dissect your skillset to find even more.