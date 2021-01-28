Common Health Questions for Older Men

From prostate health to sexual performance concerns, older men have their share of worries when it comes to medical conditions. Whether it’s wondering if Viagra is right for you or deciding if you should see a health care provider for treatment of erectile dysfunction, there’s a lot to think about when it comes to men’s health. If you are an older man or loved one, here are some things to consider when it comes to common health questions.

Sexual Health and Performance

Like it or not, everyone gets older, and aging affects everyone’s sex life. It’s perfectly normal for men to experience issues with sexual performance as they age. It could be trouble getting an erection, or with blood flow, or even low testosterone, but many older men suffer this upsetting side effect of aging. The great news is that there are plenty of natural supplements and prescription medications to help with libido, performance, and even other things like premature ejaculation.

If you’re reluctant to do something about your sexual health because you aren’t sure it’d be covered by your health insurance plan, there are easy ways to find out the answers to simple questions like “how much is Cialis?” A simple Google search for the average cost of daily prescription and over the counter meds might point you in the right direction. For solid answers, don’t hesitate to reach out to your healthcare provider or health insurance company. You might be surprised about the variety of medication and treatment options available for erectile dysfunction, which is a perfectly common condition.

Common Health Issues

Maybe you aren’t concerned about oral medications for a sexual health issue. If you’re living a healthy lifestyle and are in good health now, you might be more concerned about the future. If you have general questions about men’s health issues or early detection, the best thing to do now is to reach out to your regular doctor. Ask about prostate cancer screenings and other regular tests you should be getting and continue that healthy lifestyle that’s leading to your great overall health. Just because you’re older, it doesn’t mean you’re destined to have health problems until much later down the road. The best way to maintain your health is by staying active and having regular conversations with your doctor, even when you aren’t feeling unwell.

Medical and Life Insurance

Many men turn fifty or sixty and begin to think more about health insurance and life insurance. Faced with mortality after midlife, older men worry about the future for a variety of reasons. Maybe it’s that your family has had many men die young or suffer from common medical conditions, like high blood pressure or high cholesterol. Maybe it’s that you worry no one will be there to take care of your loved ones the way you do now after you are gone. All of these are normal concerns.

If common medical conditions are worrying you now, consider giving your health insurance company a call and asking for detailed information about your coverage. If you’re recently been diagnosed with something like chronic fatigue, for example, you’ll want to know what expenses will and won’t come with your diagnosis. Consider changing your health care coverage during open enrollments to better plans. Even with Medicare, you have options. Look for an advantage plan that will protect you financially.

If you don’t have it now, think about life insurance coverage, too. While it may seem a long way off, and you may still have questions about your health, this is one less thing you’ll have to worry about by making the call. A licensed life insurance agent can work with you to give you peace of mind for the future.

In the end, no matter how big or small your health questions are, the best way to address them is to stay in regular contact with your doctor. Ask health questions as they come up. Advocate for yourself when it comes to medications and treatment options. Don’t be embarrassed about your sexual health. There’s no reason not to live out your golden years with happiness and pleasure.