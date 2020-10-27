Crop Management Tips for New Agriculturalists

Have you been thinking of venturing into crop or flower farming? As far as the future of food goes, that’s an excellent idea. There’s so much joy in running your own farm. However, the truth is, quitting your day job and delving into agriculture could be quite tasking. So, you’ll need a lot of determination, acquired skills, and of course, adequate capital. These five-basic crop management tips for new agriculturists should help you kick-off to a good start.

1. Keep the soil healthy.

The first thing to decide on is the kind of soil you’ll use. For both building or planting purposes, the soil type would determine how successful the venture will be. For example, planting seedlings like soybean, tomato, strawberry, mustard, or even sunflower and poppy seeds would require either sandy loam or loamy soil. Some of them need more alkaline soil to thrive, while others could thrive in neutral, or acidic soil.

Another thing to consider is seed protection. Regardless of the nature of the soil, crops are still susceptible to insects and other herbivores. That’s why you’ll need a reliable seed treatment like those found at Avipel.

Avipel has formulated a scientific seed treatment that prevents birds from feasting on newly planted seeds like corn. They have both liquid and dry solutions that you can apply around each seed—which surprisingly keeps the birds away. The solution acts as a seed coat that instantly makes it harder for ravenous birds to digest the crops.

2. Get the right equipment.

Depending on the plant variety you’re dealing with, it’s essential to research and write down the farming equipment required to plant such seeds successfully. With a large expanse of land, you’ll need even more equipment to cover the grounds. Of course, this depends on the type of farming you’re delving into. Equipment for gardens would differ from those for large-scale agriculture, small-scale farming, or even livestock farming. However, if you’re venturing into commercial agriculture, then each purchase would have to be strategic and profitable to the business rather than be a luxury.

3. Focus on what you love.

Many people walk into an industry that they don’t have passion for. So, why is passion so important? Well, that’s what keeps the wheels turning, regardless of how things are going at the time. So, if you love farming and all the headache it comes with, you’ll certainly succeed. Also, gardening is very beneficial to health. Of course, it would only benefit farmers who love what they do.

We also find so many homeowners who spend more time in their gardens than in their living room. It’s likely because they feel more relaxed and at peace around the plants they’re grooming to maturity.

4. Have reasonable goals.

Many new agriculturists are discouraged by their harvesting results after one year. This is often the case if you set your expectations too high. Does that mean it’s wrong to have big dreams and goals? Of course not, but it’s essential to be reasonable when starting out.

You may not get the harvest you expected, and some other things could go wrong quite fast. So, it’s best to research further the areas you don’t completely understand and patiently put them into practice. If you’re planting on a small piece of land, some simple vegetables would be wonderful to grow. However, if your project is large, patience, determination, and constant research will play a vital role in ensuring everything works out well.

5. Ask Questions

Many new agriculturists love the idea of having a farm, but it’s equally important to seek knowledge from experts in the field. No man is an island, and refusing to read or learn could spell disaster for such a business in the future. In the field of farming, technologies and strategies are evolving. So, don’t be reluctant to ask questions when necessary. And when you learn something new, share such knowledge with others as well.