Financing Home Improvement to Accommodate Pet Needs

Moving in and of itself is a massive undertaking with many unique challenges, and moving with pets means that your needs for your new home are even more specific. Your furry friend is an important member of your household, so it’s important that your residence is comfortable for them too.

A report from the National Association of Realtors said that 99% of people included in the study considered their pets to be family members, and you wouldn’t live somewhere that wasn’t able to support the needs of a family member. Still, home improvements and pet supplies can be expensive, and it’s hard to know where to start. If you’re looking to make your home more enjoyable for your pet, read on for some tips on how to finance home improvement to accommodate your pet’s needs.

What do I need to know before adopting a pet?

If you’re a first-time pet owner, there are many things you may not realize about the responsibilities and costs involved. Understanding the costs and needs of your pet in advance is necessary, as you don’t want to find out after adopting or purchasing your pet that you’re unable to financially care for them.

You also need to look into any rules your city and state have about licensing and registering your pet, which is required for many types of animals. If you already have a pet and intend on adopting another, make sure you educate yourself on whether or not the type of pet you have gets along well with other pets or not. Often, when you go to a shelter or a pet store, they’ll be able to tell you whether or not it’s a good idea for that specific animal.

What home needs does my pet have?

When moving or looking to renovate your existing home, you have to keep your pet’s needs in mind. One popular improvement is fencing in a backyard or outdoor space. Dogs, by far the most popular pet of choice for pet owners, love to play outside and need regular exercise, so a fenced-in backyard provides opportunities for them to play without risking their safety. Flooring that’s rough and can handle spills and claw marks is also a good idea since they’re inevitable with most animals that roam the house. Dog doors are another popular choice, and some cat owners even build a special closet for a litter box, which helps with odors and gives your pet a little privacy.

In addition to all that, high-quality pet supplies are essential, especially toys, a bed or crate, and a durable harness. When you’re looking for a collar and harness, it’s important to make sure that you measure your pet to ensure you get the right size. You don’t want your pet to be able to slip out of the harness or for it to be uncomfortably tight. If you have a dog, as they grow from a puppy to his full adult size (whether they are a small dog or a large dog), you’ll probably need to get a new harness several times as they grow. If you’re in the market, you can find dog harnesses for sale online. You’ll also need a leash that isn’t too tight for your dog’s neck. Make sure you do your research first to ensure you find the right products for your furry friend.

Where can I get financing for improvements?

Purchasing your home in and of itself is, of course, the first step. If you, like most people, don’t have the cash to pay for your home up front, you’ll need to look into finding a home loan. When looking for a home loan, it’s important to do research into the lender you’re using and to fully understand the terms and conditions of your loan. If you need liquidity later on for improvements, there are plenty of additional borrowing options for home-related purchases once you have a secured home loan.

Many banks, credit unions, and online lenders offer home improvement loans, so you can finance your upgrades that way. You can also get a HELOC, or home equity line of credit. A HELOC is a secured loan, backed by your property, and you can often get lower interest rates with one. There are also other options like refinancing your mortgage loan, taking out a home equity loan, or you can even use a credit card for more minor improvements.

No matter what type of animal you choose as a pet, they’ll have individual needs when it comes to creating a safe space for them. Before adopting or purchasing a new pet, it’s incumbent on you to do the research necessary to understand the financial commitments and requirements for supporting them. There are plenty of simple home improvements you can make that will improve your pet’s quality of life, and whether it’s using an existing home loan to obtain financing or a different type of loan or credit, there are different avenues for funding your upgrades, no matter your budget.