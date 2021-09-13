Get Your Home Ready for Winter With These Tips

As winter starts to arrive, the days tend to get shorter and colder. In addition, ailments like colds, flu, and sore throats are common. This often leads us to spend a considerable amount of time indoors. Hence why it’s essential to prepare your home for the harsh winter months. In this article, you’ll find some valuable tips to get your home ready for winter.

1. Fix the Windows

The first step is to prepare your windows to withstand the harsh winter elements. Check weatherstripping on the windows for gaps, leaks, and spaces. You can then use a sealant to fill in the gaps found.

Another issue you might experience with your windows is condensation. Steam can appear on even the best-performing windows. The best way to address this issue is to control the humidity in your home. A quick fix will be to open your windows to let warm, moist air out. Alternatively, consider using a dehumidifier to ensure better air circulation. If you live near a lake, your windows become more susceptible to the elements. So, you might want to check out this Lake Norman cleaning guide for some helpful tips.

Alternatively, hire a cleaning company that offers house cleaning services. Notably, employ an expert to ascertain the structural integrity of your windows. You can also use transparent plastic sheets to insulate the window. And if there’s any need to replace your windows, invest in energy-efficient replacement windows.

2. Service the HVAC System

Getting your home ready for winter entails ensuring your heating system is in top working condition before the cold weather starts. Having an inefficient heating system or heat pump can make your home uncomfortable during winter. If you’re a DIY-minded homeowner, the first thing to do is change out the filter or clear out any dust or debris yourself. A good rule of thumb is to change the filter every thirty to ninety days to ensure the longevity of the HVAC system. If you can’t change the filter, clean it with a vacuum and soft brush.

Also, keep an eye out for any signs of damage like strange smells, cracks, or strange noises. Don’t hesitate to contact an HVAC technician to inspect your air conditioner and furnace. Aside from conducting your air conditioning repair, the HVAC professional can help with thermostat replacement. They’ll advise you on when to replace your thermostat once its performance decreases. It’s common for an old thermostat to malfunction as the days go by.

It’s also worth noting that as utility bills tend to go up in the winter, having an efficient thermostat can help you cut down on energy costs. Also, consider getting a smart or programmable thermostat to set your preferred home temperature. The key takeaway is to regularly service your HVAC system to ensure its reliability and performance.

3. Clean the Gutters

As a homeowner, prioritize clearing out your gutter before the winter season hits. Clogged drains coupled with the weight of ice and snow can lead to severe and costly damage. Keep in mind that gutters help to channel rainwater down the drain. So, getting your home ready for winter involves keeping your gutters dirt and debris free.

During the winter season, the weight of snow and ice makes the gutter detach and fall to the ground. It might help to install a gutter protection system to keep leaves and debris out of your channel. Furthermore, inspect the foundation, fascia, and siding for stains, rot, cracks, and other structural damage. Finally, realign the gutters to mitigate standing water.

No doubt, gutter cleaning, and maintenance can be daunting and overwhelming, so contacting a skilled professional might be a good approach.