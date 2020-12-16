Home Buying Advice From a Real Estate Professional

Real estate agents are the best sources of information when it comes to purchasing a home. Whether you’re a veteran or newcomer to the home purchasing arena, a real estate broker can help you along the process of home purchasing. Real estate agents are tasked with helping a client to find the best property, at the best price which meets the client’s needs. They’ll advise you, the client, about market conditions, handle walkthroughs, and guide you through the process of buying, selling, or leasing properties.

With the help of real estate agents, people are buying homes. Last year, approximately 5.34 million homes were sold in the United States alone, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. About 682,000 newly constructed homes were sold in 2019 in the U.S. as well. Since real estate agents are a trusted quantity to follow during the home buying process, here are some tips from these professionals when it comes to purchasing a home.

Look at all of your costs.

When people look into purchasing a home for the first time, they should take into account the various costs which are associated with the process. The shiny veneer of owning a home can, unfortunately, distract people from this important point, and they sometimes miss factoring this into the overall framework of purchasing a home in the U.S. and across the world.

You’ll need to budget for things like down payments, closing costs, property taxes, insurance premiums (homeowners and private mortgage insurance) the mortgage rate, and Homeowners Association (HOA) dues. You’ll also want to look into which lender has the best home loan rates. This can save you a lot of money in the long run with future mortgage payments.

When you finance your home with a lender, your monthly mortgage payment will be used to pay off the principal and the interest rate on your home loan. Other costs that will be factored into your home will include utilities and home maintenance. The utilities for your new home will be considerably more, as you are dealing with a larger area of space. For instance, if you’ve moved from a one-bedroom apartment, you are going to have increased electricity usage for a new 4 bedroom house.

When it comes to home maintenance this is another cost that you’ll have to consider. This can include appliances and various parts of the home. If your heating, ventilation and air conditioning (collectively known as HVAC) unit break down, then you’ll be the one that has to pay for it. The same goes for whatever your homeowner insurance doesn’t cover. Make sure to follow your real estate agent’s advice when it comes to looking at all of your housing costs.

Make sure you and your home are compatible with the HOA.

You don’t want to run afoul of your local HOA. If you aren’t performing to the standards set by the organization, then it can create headaches for you. This is why it’s good to follow the advice of realtors like John Foresi, Venterra Realty when it comes to making sure you and your home are compatible with the required standards of the HOA.

Start this process by attending an HOA meeting for a neighborhood you’re thinking about moving into. Get a feel for how the HOA operates and deals with their residents in person. Since the HOA is going to be a part of your home living experience, you’ll want to make sure that dealing with them won’t be a problem.

It’s a good idea to meet the manager of the HOA and also check into the HOA’s budget, making sure that it is accurate and balanced. When it comes to a home that you are hoping to purchase, there are a few things that you’ll need to check, to make sure that it aligns with the HOA standards.

Purchase a home below your means.

Let’s say you have a lot of money to spend on a home. You might want to purchase the most expensive home of your dreams. The house comes with a swimming pool, a crazy amount of rooms, a huge kitchen, and whatever dream housing accessories that you might want. Now imagine that your credit score on your most recent credit report prevents you from buying that dream house. Until you can build up the score on your credit report, a good idea to follow (which you might receive from a real estate agent) would be to purchase a home that is below your means. Besides, in the long run, you might not need much house.

Settling for a less costly home can help you in the long run. Maybe try searching for a home where the style is outdated. Such homes have a solid foundation and can be built on in the future years to come. This is the best way to save money which can then be used for life-changing family decisions. For example, say that you looking at hiring a lawyer to help out with a second parent adoption.

Your attention is already diverted by dealing with people questioning whether you can raise a child because of your sexual orientation, or questioning whether having a same-sex marriage is in the best interest of the child. As you deal with these unfortunate attacks against your parenthood and parental rights, which also question your legal rights as a human being, use that saved money to fight back in the courts and tell those people who have a problem with a lesbian couple raising a child together to “kick rocks”.

You may not be the “biologic parents” of the child, but you always do your best to put the best interest of the child in whatever you do in life. By saving money on purchasing a home that’s below your means, you and your spouse can have the extra money needed to help out with this major life event of completing a second-parent adoption.