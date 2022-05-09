How To File A Car Insurance Claim In Illinois

If you live in Illinois, it doesn’t have to be difficult to seek out Illinois home and car insurance and protect your personal property from life’s uncertainties. It can seem daunting to file a car insurance claim; however, it’s a relatively simple process for Illinois drivers to file a claim and following these steps can help move things along smoothly.

Alert the authorities and report the accident.

The first step is to call the police and report the accident. If there’s a filed report, it is more likely for your auto coverage to consider your claim. Gather the police report number, the officer’s name, and their badge number as a witness to your accident.

Take pictures of the damage to both cars.

A noted first step when filing a claim is to gather proof by taking pictures so that your auto policy can calculate coverage. Taking pictures of the damage done to both cars in the accident can provide proof to your insurance provider in the case that the accident is not your fault. Your insurance policy likely offers a reduced or $0 deductible for accidents that aren’t your fault.

Another benefit to taking pictures of the damage to both vehicles involved in the accident is you can keep a record of all expenses related to the car accident, including medical expenses, property damage, and lost wages. Be sure to keep all your receipts related to the accident, as you will likely need them to get your car repaired.

Collect the necessary information from the other motorist.

It can be awkward at first, but necessary to file a successful claim with your insurance policy to approach the other vehicle’s driver and collect their information. This information is intrinsic to filing a claim.

That information includes:

The other driver’s name

Their address

Their phone number

Their driver’s license number

Their vehicle’s license plate number

Their insurance company

Their insurance policy number

Give your information to the other driver or drivers as well to do your due diligence. This information will help your auto insurers decide who is at fault and calculate the deductible.

Wait for your company to process the claim.

After filing your claim, there will be a waiting process as your insurance company processes your claim and prepares to reimburse you for your expenses. This process can take a few weeks, so be patient.

If you have any questions or concerns, before or during the waiting process, don’t hesitate to contact your insurance company. They will be happy to help you through the claim filing process. They’re here to help you through this and it is more than likely in their core values to make sure you’re made whole after the accident.

What if your vehicle is totaled?

If your vehicle is totaled in an accident, the first thing you should do is call your insurance company. Your insurance company will likely have a specific process for filing this type of claim, so be sure to follow their instructions closely. In most cases, your insurance company will want to inspect the vehicle before issuing a payout. They may also ask you to provide a police report and photos of the accident scene.

If your vehicle is declared a total loss, it will likely be in the policy features that you will be issued a check for the value of the car minus your deductible. This money can take a weight off your shoulders when you need to purchase a new vehicle.

Filing a claim doesn’t have to be difficult in Illinois, or anywhere for that matter. Most insurers will have many filing options, like online, over the phone, in-person, or through a mobile app to make the process even easier to manage. Life’s uncertainties can create medical payments, stress, property damage, and lost work hours. Illinois drivers have plenty of resources and coverage options available to them to make filing a claim a simple process.