Life After Addiction: Making the New You

The first step is admitting you have a problem. Battling drug addiction and substance abuse issues is no easy feat, but you’re breaking down a huge barrier in wanting to make a change and make for a better you.

Los Angeles drug rehabilitation experts have advice for those who are seeking rehab to combat their addiction to drugs and alcohol and who are looking to create a better, brighter, and sober future.

Seeking Treatment

Drug addiction and alcohol treatment vary with each individual case in combating substance abuse and seeking stabilization. It’s important to seek drug addiction treatment that you entrust with a program that recognizes your case as different from any other person entering rehabilitation. Your case is all about you.

Recovery begins with the detox process, where the body begins to remove the drugs that it has ingested. Detoxification requires a safe approach, due to the far-ranging withdrawal symptoms an addict may face. It’s a different experience for everyone, depending on the length of time the drugs or alcohol were being used.

Following an evaluation, and later stabilization from symptoms through prescription and mental health treatment, entry into treatment begins whether it’s an inpatient alcohol treatment center or outpatient treatment.

Mental Health Treatment To Combat Addiction

Leading addiction professionals recommend treatment for a variety of mental disorders, in conjunction with treatment for long-term sobriety. A better understanding of anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder creates a better level of care and understanding when treating an individual case of substance abuse.

There are some mental health disorders that present themselves alongside addiction and can be discovered through counseling as underlying causes of addiction. For example, patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), are inclined to use drugs or alcohol as a way to combat their symptoms related to their disorder. In some cases, their prescribed medication can be habit-forming as well and lead to substance use beyond the suggested dosage by doctors. This link between disorders is referred to as dual diagnosis.

Each person’s mental health struggles are unique. According to leading experts from a Los Angeles drug rehab center, a treatment team can create an individualized program when taking into account the past, present, and future. With a focus on holistic treatment and proper therapy, there is a developed spiritual growth that helps recovering addicts find a better way to combat their personal struggles and end a reliance upon substance use to get them through their days. All drug rehab patients are put under the care of a proper counselor to address their individual cases properly.

Aftercare

Whether taking part in intensive outpatient treatment or inpatient at a drug rehab center, the battle to maintain sobriety is a lifelong one that may come with hurdles along the way. It’s important after detoxification, and subsequent substance abuse treatment, to look into programs that specialize in relapse prevention.

Mental health and substance abuse professionals recognize programs that are designed to aid a specific patient. For example, a recovering addict who may be a member of the LGBTQ+ community could seek out a support group of fellow community members who have a grasp of understanding similar struggles. There is also therapy treatment specially designed to help like-minded persons.

The most common aftercare treatment plans include activities, interventions, and resources to help a recovering addict deal with the triggers that have affected them in the past. Along with 12-step meetings, some treatment centers offer alumni programs to keep in the loop with the professionals that have guided them through addiction treatment thus far. There are also sober living houses that allow recovering patients to slowly work their way back into regular society from inpatient treatment.

The plan for you to seek treatment should first, and foremost, cater to your needs in order to begin your life anew.