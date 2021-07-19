Planning to Renovate? This Guide is for You

Home renovation has become a popular trend recently, with more and more people are taking on DIY projects to create the home of their dreams. With numerous shows following the journeys of house flippers, it’s clear that DIY renovations can actually be a lucrative business opportunity as well. Just because it’s a DIY project doesn’t mean you have to do it all on your own. There are so many minute details to consider when it comes to home renovations and repairs, which is why you should look to professionals for help in some areas. This guide contains some top tips for people looking to begin residential renovations, whether it’s on their own homes or houses they’re flipping.

Install a High-Quality Air Conditioning System

Your HVAC system is integral to the quality of your home’s air and your family’s comfort. When it comes to renovating your home, you might want to consider replacing the current HVAC system. If your house is an older build, the air conditioner and ductwork are likely outdated. If the previous owners didn’t complete the required routine maintenance, the smartest decision you could make is to replace the entire system. While this can require a large upfront investment, it can actually save you money on your energy bills moving forward.

The air conditioning system in your home is your family’s first line of defense from the elements. If you live in an area where the weather can be extreme, you need a high-quality HVAC system to keep your home’s temperature comfortable and liveable. Even if you replace your conventional AC unit with a more modern cooling and heating system, you must prioritize routine maintenance. Regular maintenance helps your geothermal HVAC system last longer and keeps your utility bills low. Regardless of whether your HVAC system seems to be working perfectly, you should still prioritize having it serviced and inspected regularly.

Renovation Loans

One of the most important parts of beginning your renovation journey is making sure you have enough capital on hand to cover the entire project. This is especially true for house flippers. When you’re remodeling another property with the intent of selling it, you want to be sure that the end product meets—and exceeds—your own expectations. The best way to be sure you can afford a remodel is through real estate loans. Home rehab costs can quickly add up and get out of hand, which is why finding the right type of loan is so important for this process.

Fix and flip loans have become an increasingly popular option for financing remodeling projects. These are also referred to as hard money loans or bridge loans. Hard money loans are often short-term loans from private lenders that are easier to navigate than conventional loans. The application and approval processes are streamlined for borrowers, which gives them more immediate access to the funds that they need. A traditional mortgage has a much longer loan term, and it’s a huge undertaking, especially for an investment property. With a hard money loan, you can get the immediate capital you need to remodel and repair a property in less time, which leads to faster profits.

Working with Interior Design Experts

After you’ve completed the repairs and construction aspects of your remodeling project, it’s time for the design process for the interior. Whether the renovation is on your primary residence or it’s a flip project, interior design plays an integral role in the outcome. Even if the builders do a beautiful job with the construction, the house won’t feel like a home without the right interior design. Because this is such an important part of the project, it’s easy to feel like you’re out of your element. As a homeowner or a home flipper, it might be a good idea to work with a local interior design firm for the design process.

Their team of interior design experts has years of experience working on residential and commercial space renovation. They understand the impact that interior design has on the overall value of real estate properties, and they're committed to helping homeowners make their design dreams a reality. Their design firm will match you with one of their experienced interior designers who will work with you one-on-one through all the details. Your home's interior design should be a reflection of your own personality and it should be as unique as you.

By using an individualized perspective for their practices, their design plans can exceed any and every expectation you have for a particular space. Their team has a gift for putting themselves in the place of the homeowner and coordinating interiors in the exact way you desire. With classy, beautiful furnishings, your renovated space can feel like an entirely new home.