The Ultimate Travel Checklist

Going on a trip is one of the most fantastic things you can do anytime throughout your life. Traveling simply takes the cake when it comes to replenishing your energies, getting distracted, eating delicious dishes, and finding a new hobby or passion in other cultures and their histories. Whatever your purpose is with traveling, whether you’re going to the Rocky Mountains or the Key to the South, the packing list won’t change much. You will most likely pack the same things for different trips; however, they may vary in style.

Here is a checklist that will help you pack for your next trip.

Clothes

Prior to packing your travel outfits, you will want to determine what kind of comfort you’re going to need during your trip. So if you’re going to a cold destination, you’ll need to pack several warm pieces like jackets, sweaters, and warm pants to keep you from freezing. Likewise, if you’re going to a warm or tropical country, then you may want to pack skirts and dresses, blouses, and yoga pants to keep the air flowing on your body so you can stay cool. Whatever style you choose, always remember to pack enough for each of the days you’ll be there and consider if they have washing machines so you won’t have to pack extra.

Shoes

The same rules apply to your packed shoes. You’ll want to pack shoes that are comfortable in the weather in the area to which you’re traveling. So if it’s a snowy destination, pack some boots. For warmer conditions, opt for open sandals and walking shoes. If you’re going on an adventure in the forest, pack some water shoes and lots of socks.

Accessories

Accessories are nonessentials when it comes to packing, but to some people, they may be just as necessary to complete their outfits. If you plan on packing accessories, be sure to pack pieces that can easily be matched with different clothing so you can save space in your luggage and avoid losing them while overseas or across the U.S. Some of these accessories could be jewelry, sunglasses, hats, scarves, ties, and bags.

Electronics

Most of us have a smartphone, smartwatch, or laptop that we take with us every day due to work, hobbies, or business. Whatever the case is for you, be sure to pack the electronics that are essential to your trip. Don’t pack a massage gun if you’re going into the jungle: Instead, pack a solar charger for your phone so you can always have battery juice while on the go.

Medications

If you suffer from any health conditions, mental illness, or chronic pain, be sure to take your prescribed medications along with their bottles and instructions on taking them. This is necessary so you can enjoy your trip without any mishaps caused by your conditions. Additionally, you may need to show your prescription bottles to authorities who may be curious about the pills in your backpack.

Toiletries

Next, you‘re going to need to pack your toiletries so you can always take a shower with your proper skincare and haircare products as well as brush your teeth with your choice of toothpaste that doesn’t corrode your enamel, for example. These toiletries include toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, moisturizer, contact lenses, shaving supplies, makeup and makeup remover, and tweezers. You can keep these in a toiletry bag so you can easily handle them in your bathroom as you move through your travel destinations.

Carry-On

Lastly, you’re going to need to pack some items into your carry-on bag. These items include a change of clothes, toiletries, electronics, snacks, water, medications, and other essential items you may need to use during your flight or in case your luggage gets lost in transit.

Use this list to help you pack better on your next trip.