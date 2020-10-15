Top 3 Methods Customers Use to Contact Businesses

There’s no denying that customer service is now the pillar of any business. In the past, companies relied solely on providing goods or services, while customer service took a backseat. However, customers need more than just a solution before they reach the point of brand loyalty. They need to feel valued, and what better way to show your customers that you care than through open communication? In this article, we’ll discuss three ways customers contact businesses and how you can incorporate them for a better customer service experience.

1. Digital Channels

The introduction of digital channels has brought new ways for customers to interact with businesses. Every customer is unique in their own way and will have a preferred way to contact a business. While some may opt for a phone call, others prefer SMS, web chat, live chat, and even social media. Thanks to the omnichannel approach — which provides contact center solutions — it’s possible for businesses to create a more seamless experience by unifying different customer touchpoints.

Using an omnichannel is one of the best ways to address the rising complexities of customer demands. It’s also a great way to manage operational costs and maintain an excellent customer service experience.

Bright Pattern’s omnichannel call center solution has a lot to offer in this regard. First, you’ll never experience downtime because it’s based on the cloud and powered by an Active-Active architecture. Furthermore, this cloud-based omnichannel call center solution allows users to personalize the customer experience.

You can also utilize analytics and KPIs within the software to find ways to improve your call center’s quality assurance and operate an efficient speech and text analysis. This will further ensure that you properly rate each customer’s sentiment during an interaction using artificial intelligence.

2. Face-to-Face Interaction

While a significant percentage of the younger population has embraced digital channels to contact businesses, face-to-face interaction plays a dominant role in many businesses. Face-to-face meetings also help companies build meaningful interpersonal relationships.

Many companies agree that face-to-face interaction is the best for persuasion, engagement, and prompt decision-making. It’s mostly because it’s easier to read facial expressions and body language. Also, customers can quickly interpret non-verbal signals when someone is in front of you. To ensure that every customer has an excellent experience during a face-to-face interaction, make sure that you greet them as they walk, then ask how you can assist. If they have to wait in a queue, ensure that you periodically check in to notify them of how long they’ll have to wait.

Allow them to ask questions and ensure that you know your products thoroughly to give accurate responses. Your ability to clarify their issues will build trust, credibility, and brand loyalty.

3. Customer Feedback

For successful companies, good customer service is important to distinguish themselves from the competition. Whether before or after the purchase of a product or a service — the service department is the central hub, externally and internally. If there’s a problem there, it can be solved when feedback is collected. Hence, there’s no better way to confirm whether your business is doing great in customer service experience than through customer feedback.

Customers today use feedback to express how they feel about a company’s product or services. As a business owner, you can promote a feedback culture by allowing customers to provide feedback at every sale point. You can also offer incentives to customers who partake in your surveys.

Provision for feedback shows customers that their opinions matter and your business is willing to align its services with what the customers truly want. That way, you can provide better service in the long run.