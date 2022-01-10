What Can You Do With a BCBA Degree?

With the world facing a mental health crisis as a result of the global pandemic, more people than ever are reporting signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety-like substance abuse challenges, impulsive behaviors, and more. This increased demand has caused a serious lack in the supply of therapists available to help young adults, children, and even grown adults work through their negative behavior issues or patterns.

If you’ve ever considered earning a degree in the field of psychology or have always had an interest in why people make the choices they do, going back to school for a BCBA degree could be a fantastic way to help your community. For a closer look at what you can do with a BCBA degree and how your interests might help your community, read on.

Behavioral Therapy

With a rise in the number of people using substances and experiencing substance use disorders, the need is greater than ever for board-certified behavioral analysts to work with clients individually and in group settings to tackle addiction. After attending a BCBA degree online program, you’ll be in the position of helping people to identify the behaviors and patterns keeping them in a cycle of destructive habits.

With a master’s degree in the behavioral sciences, you’ll be able to offer people tools and resources that will help them improve their odds of successful recovery and preventing relapse. But working with people with substance use challenges is not the only option you’ll have when it comes to making a difference.

Many behavioral therapists work with families, consult for businesses, and even run groups for people on the spectrum looking to learn life skills and behaviors that will help better integrate them into the community. In fact, because all humans must exhibit behaviors, your options will be nearly limitless in the field of psychology when it comes to ways you can help people with mental illness, personality disorders, and more to identify and change negative or destructive patterns to go on to lead more productive and happy lives.

Rehabilitation Services and Group Therapy

Many behavior therapists find great job satisfaction in working for fantastic therapy groups and agencies like Charlie Health. In groups where they can work with clients one on one and in group settings, they’re able to make the most of their skills to offer proven therapies like CBT and DBT depending on client needs. Whether in rehab centers or through private practice therapy offices, most behavior analysts report contentment with their jobs because this type of therapy shows measurable outcomes that will show you your work matters.

Flexible Schedules and Job Security

As someone interested in psychology, you already know the importance of staying connected to friends and family no matter what your specific career interests. With a behavioral therapist position, you’ll have options that mean greater job flexibility than many other career paths. For example, you could go into private practice, work in a clinical setting, outsource your skills to an online therapy app, and more.

In unconventional times, few things are more important for peace of mind than job flexibility and security. With a BCBA certification, you’ll have both. Becoming a board-certified behavior analyst could be a great way to help young adults on the spectrum, support adults and adolescents with substance abuse disorders, or help a child work through grief or trauma. No matter what your reason for deciding to go back to school or where you hope your ABA program coursework will take you, the one thing you can be sure of is that your credentials will add up to changing lives and the world around you. Best of luck as you consider your options for online programs and in-person applied behavior analysis studies.