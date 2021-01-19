What Renovations Should You Prioritize?

Being a homeowner comes with a lot of responsibility. It would be nice if all you had to do after moving into a home was enjoy it, but that’s just the beginning. As Murphy’s Law informs us, everything that can go wrong will.

No one buys a home and looks forward to having to undertake renovations, but it’s as much a part of being a homeowner as removing the for sale sign from the front yard. It would be best if you learn to do some small repairs yourself to mitigate maintenance and renovation costs, but there will still be times when it’s best to call a pro. Continue reading to learn what home renovations you should prioritize.

Hot Water Heater

Could you imagine what life was like before the invention of the water heater? If people wanted to bathe in hot water, they had to heat the water over a fire or stove. Thanks to Edwin Ruud, we’re able to get hot water straight from the faucet.

Like all things, even hot water heaters have an expiration date. So, how long do hot water heaters last? According to experts, on average, water heaters can last anywhere from 6 to 12 years.

If your water heater hits Fritzville, that’s not a problem you want to put off. Hot water is a necessity for taking comfortable showers and washing clothes. If your water heater is non-compliant, don’t delay calling a professional to give it a look. The problem could stem from a leak in the tank, corrosion, or a problem with the heating element. However, only a professional can properly diagnose the problem.

If you end up needing a new water heater, it’s worth it to pay the extra money to put it under warranty for the lifespan of your water heater. And when you get your new unit and take your first hot shower, maybe send up a thank you to Edwin Ruud.

Roofing

The roof is the most important part of your home’s structure, apart from the foundation. If you notice water damage on your ceiling or walls, that could be an indicator that your roof is leaking.

Roofing is one of the most expensive renovations you can undertake, but it’s essential to the proper maintenance of your home. Most roofs can last anywhere from 20 to 30 years, and that makes up for how expensive repairing your roof can be.

If you’re not a roofing contractor, you shouldn’t try to repair your own roof. The damage to your roof could be more extensive than you realize, and only a professional roofer will know what to look for.

HVAC

In the dead of winter and dog days of summer, the last thing you need is for your HVAC system to call it quits. If you have a central air conditioning system, you should have your HVAC system undergo proper maintenance at the start of each summer. After kicking out warm air all winter, air conditioning systems often need refrigerant to be ready for the summer heat.

When your HVAC system malfunctions, it’s a repair you should handle immediately. Depending on how long it’s been since you replaced your HVAC system, it may be time to upgrade to a newer, more efficient model. New HVAC systems are engineered to do the same amount of work while using less energy. That means with a newer model, you’ll have to worry less about repairs, and you might even lower your electric bill.

Plumbing

Your plumbing system definitely fits under the category of same-day renovation projects. If you notice problems with your water quality like rust in your water or hard water, it could be an indicator that there’s a problem with your plumbing system, so heed those warning signs.

Water is the most important substance on earth, and we use it for everything from cooking to cleaning. If you have rust or mineral deposits in your pipes, your and your family’s health are at risk. If you notice problems with your water quality, you should call a plumber immediately.