What You Should Know About Giving Your Dog CBD

A lot of dog owners are interested in learning about natural remedies that may help their pets’ overall health and wellness. CBD products, in particular, have garnered a lot of attention in recent years, primarily due to their popularity with human customers, but dog CBD is becoming increasingly common. Most scientific research has been focused on use in humans, but there are some studies that tested CBD use in animals. If you want to learn more, keep reading to find out everything you should know about giving your dog CBD.

What should you know about giving CBD to your dog?

First, it’s a good idea to learn more about what CBD is and how it works. Even people who know about other CBD products may not be informed about dog CBD. CBD is short for cannabidiol, which is one of the hundreds of compounds found in the cannabis plant. It was legalized for sale in the United States due to the 2018 Farm Bill. Since then, the CBD market for both pets and humans has grown exponentially.

More research is needed to determine what potential health benefits CBD may have, for both pets and humans. One study did suggest that CBD may be beneficial for osteoarthritic dogs. In the study, CBD reduced discomfort and improved mobility, in addition to assisting with the body’s anti-inflammatory response. The results of this trial have shown scientists that CBD use can have therapeutic potential deserving of much more research in the coming years.

You should always consult your veterinarian before adding a new product to your dog’s routine. Your vet can explain how CBD is likely to affect any health conditions your dog has or interact with any medications they’re currently taking. You may even be able to get advice on products and proper dosage.

How can you choose the most effective CBD products?

Every pet owner wants to find the best possible products to use for their pets, and CBD is no exception. There can be significant differences in potency, quality, and flavor depending on which brand you buy. It may take some trial and error to find a product your pet loves, but it’s worth it to ensure that you have the best possible experience with CBD. When it comes to pet CBD, you’ll typically have to choose between CBD oil and CBD chews. The best option really depends on which product your pet prefers, though chews can be easier to administer than oil.

Before buying CBD products, it’s always a good idea to check the local laws in your area. Though CBD is legal on a federal level, some states have enacted additional restrictions on which types of products can be sold. If you’re traveling with your dog, you should be aware of the fact that CBD laws differ depending on which country you visit. You shouldn’t expect to be able to bring your CBD products with you when visiting an international destination, and it’s often safest to leave them at home.

There’s still a lot to learn about CBD use in animals, but that hasn’t prevented CBD products from becoming popular with pet owners. Your vet can tell you more about what we do know regarding CBD and dogs, as there have been studies in recent years that have given the cannabis community reason for optimism. There are a number of brands out there, so make sure you take the time to find one that you can trust. As long as CBD is legal where you live, you should consider making it a part of your dog’s holistic wellness routine.