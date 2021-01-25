Why Industrial Careers Are Worth a Second Look

Industrial workplaces are where goods are manufactured, such as factories equipped with assembly lines. Modern economic models have five categories of industry—primary, secondary, tertiary, quaternary, and quinary. Industrial careers fall within the second category, in which raw materials are converted into manufactured goods.

An industrial worker is anyone who works in heavy industry, such as a factory worker. The term “industrial worker” was used during the Industrial Age when manufacturing plants first came into use. Given the numerous industries that are defined by modern economics, an industry worker could be almost anyone.

What does industry mean?

Industries are groups of enterprises that supply or produce goods and services for customers. Examples of industries include the agricultural, manufacturing, and service industries. Industry workers have become synonymous with manufacturing workers over the years. Industrial workplaces are factories and assembly plants where workers are stationed to perform repetitive tasks that require training. Assembly lines efficiently produce finished products with minimal errors because they are built by multiple expert workers focused on specific tasks.

Take a look at reasons to be interested in manufacturing.

Manufacturing workers create new products from raw materials or components in factories, plants, and mills. Surprisingly, bakeries, candy stores, and custom tailors are all considered manufacturing jobs because workers create products from raw materials or components.

According to the National Association of Manufacturers, there were 12.8 million manufacturing workers in the United States in 2020. The average mean salary of manufacturing workers is $88,406 annually, including pay and benefits. U.S. manufacturing workers are the most productive workers in the world thanks to the increased use of computers and robotics.

Trends in The Manufacturing Industry

Manufacturing processes are changing thanks to advances in new technologies, and with these changes comes the need for specialized job skills. New technologies such as automation, wearable robots, 3D printing, drones, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are pushing the boundaries of possibility. Although technology is reducing the number of available jobs, the remaining jobs will require highly skilled workers and earn higher compensation. Job candidates will need to have the necessary education and training to gain the specialized skills in demand.

You can enjoy plenty of career growth and opportunities once you choose the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing industry is full of entry-level positions, and most companies offer on-site job training. With so many chances to grow and advance your career, the manufacturing industry is worth considering.