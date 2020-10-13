5 Reasons Why You Should Consider Dating an Older Woman

Dating an older woman is a great option for many men. There are all kinds of benefits that come from starting a serious relationship with someone older than you, especially when it comes to their life experience and a variety of other character traits. From being more fun to talk to offering new possibilities in the bedroom, there’s a lot of value that comes from entering into a relationship with someone older than you. While there are dozens of reasons to consider dating an older woman, here are just a few of the top things to keep in mind.

Older women are more fun to talk to.

One of the biggest drags in any relationship is having nothing to talk about. Someone who’s older has had a much higher number of experiences in life, which means that there’s a wider variety of stories you’ll get to chat about on your dates together. Older women also have a lot more wisdom than a younger man, which means you’ll get great advice and companionship from your relationship than you might get just trying to find a younger woman closer to your age on a dating app.

Older women are more sexually experienced.

You’ve probably heard from anyone you know that when a younger guy gets to hookup with a MILF, the results are out of this world. That’s because older women know what they want, know what they like, and aren’t afraid to ask for it. Not only will you have an incredible sexual experience when you’re dating an older woman, but you’ll also probably learn a thing or two about the female orgasm which could come in handy in the future regardless of how old your partner is. Older women are also likely to be more adventurous than other less experienced women, making them far more reliable when it comes to having a good time.

Older women have a stable income.

If you’re the kind of man that likes to go Dutch when you go on dates, you may be frustrated with how flakey or inconsistent younger partners can be, especially when it comes to income. Thankfully, dating an older woman means that you won’t have to worry about an awkward situation where you’re being forced to pay for your date after deciding that you’ll pay separately. With a solid career already under the belt, you’ll never have to worry about an older woman not helping pay her fair share of the bill on a date.

Older women have great houses.

Let’s be real for a second: older women have great places to hookup since they have an established career and income. Especially in bigger cities, you’re likely used to hooking up or hanging out with your younger partners in apartments. Sometimes that also means navigating cramped spaces or being wary of other roommates’ comings and goings, too. With an older woman, you don’t have to worry about any of that. Women thirty-five and up are far more likely to have their own houses (or at least an upscale condo or apartment)

Older women have a lot to teach you.

Beyond what you can learn in the bedroom from an older partner, there are a lot of other things you can learn from dating a woman who’s older than you. Especially when it comes to navigating your relationship, having an opportunity to learn how to be a better partner with the guidance of someone older and wiser than you can be mutually beneficial. Not only can that set the stage for a strong partnership moving forward, but it can also provide you with some valuable lessons about yourself.