How to Rethink Your Approach to Physical and Mental Health

As we find the connection between our behaviors and our physical needs, it’s become clearer than ever that our mental and physical health are linked. While this may seem hard to conceive of, options like medication, behavior therapy, and other treatment plans have created some proven paths to make sure that our physical is as paramount as our mental health.

Here are just some of the ways that patients are rethinking their approach to both their mental and physical status, making for a better and healthier future.

ADHD and Hyperactivity Disorder

Attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, has become commonly associated with a child’s behavior when they are acting out. The symptoms of ADHD range from excessive talking and physical movement to irritability and inattention to family members, teachers, and others. ADHD has also been found to have an impact on some children and adults who are on the autism spectrum.

Autism refers to a range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills and repetitive behaviors, that can be pinpointed by unique strengths and differences. Research has shown early evaluation for ADHD symptoms is crucial for early intervention, greatly improving the long-term outcome for individuals across the spectrum.

Cognitive therapy has come to the forefront in determining what connects the behaviors brought on by ADHD and can prevent these issues from devolving into troubles with substance abuse that some may feel quell their symptoms easier than regular treatment. ADHD therapy is recommended for children and adolescents who are struggling with good behavior and find themselves falling into poor self-esteem. Psychologists have found that many ADHD and hyperactivity disorder patients deal with anxiety and mood difficulties, but early symptoms starting from even preschool age can be assisted with treatment for maladapted social skills.

Social skills therapy provides those on the spectrum with the ability to converse, share, play, and work with their classmates. It has also been discovered as a great alternative to prescription medication that can have difficult side effects.

Anxiety

Some patients dealing with chronic mental health conditions, including anxiety, have also found to have dealt with physical struggles tied to their disorder. Studies have found that people with physical struggles have twice the likelihood of experiencing mood and anxiety disorders compared to people without recurring health issues.

Mental and physical illnesses may share many symptoms, such as decreased energy levels and food cravings. In the case of anxiety disorders, some take comfort in food consumption or find themselves too flustered to take part in some physical activity. This contributes to weight gain, which can, in turn, lead to circulation issues and high blood sugar.

There are prescription medications that have been designed to combat the symptoms of anxiety. It is important to consult with your healthcare provider before opting for such prescription drugs. Check costs for such medication with your insurance plan, and check for deeper discounts for prescription costs with a prescription discount card designed to help patients get the treatment they deserve without spending too much at the pharmacy counter.

Depression

Negative behavior and isolation can lead to a struggle internally with our self-esteem that delves us into a deep battle with depression. A lack of positive feedback can lead to dependencies in substance abuse and can leave a person searching for ways to cheer up through problem behaviors.

Depression can make a person want to stay stagnant and feel like doing next to nothing within their day, regardless of their age. A comprehensive evaluation can determine just how severe depression is. If deemed appropriate by psychologists, cognitive behavioral therapy may provide relief for those suffering from depression or anxiety disorders. Prescription drugs may also provide relief, although this form of treatment should be discussed with a psychiatrist.

Depending on the main cause of this depression, health care providers may recommend support groups to create a commonality and understanding amongst peers about the struggles you are dealing with.