Dressing for business school or graduate-level degrees may be more challenging than you thought. Maybe you forgot to check your closet before agreeing to an interview for your dream business program, or you didn’t realize that your professor expects you to dress like the businessperson you want to be. Regardless, you are going to need some new professional clothes to add to your wardrobe before you set off for your business or master’s degree program.

Did you know that each business school has its own specific and unique dress code? You may need to do a little research before showing up to your first day of recruitment, or before strolling through campus on the first day of classes for your MBA degree.

Deciding what to wear for business school will depend on a handful of factors you may want to consider before heading out on your first day. After all, you want to make a good first impression on your peers and superiors. Take your style to the next level while staying true to yourself and your career goals with these fast, fashionable tips for you and your graduate-level business degree program.

Research your university or program guidelines.

Do yourself a favor and research the guidelines, regulations, or general dress code for your academic program online. Even if classes are occurring online, you may need to dress sharp for the occasional video conference call or in-person meeting to check-in with your cohort. Many colleges or business programs have information about their dress code or have an online handbook detailing the dos and don’t of business-appropriate fashion in a downloadable PDF document.

Purchase or tailor clothes that really fit you.

Finding just the right cut of pant, skirt, blazer, or blouse is overwhelming, and sometimes, clothing brands just don’t make the perfect fit for your specific body type. For petite men and women, purchasing just the right fit may also come with a little additional tailoring, so don’t be afraid of finding a tailor you rust if this is the case. If, however, you want to avoid tailoring, White House Black Market is an online women’s apparel retailer with a wide collection of petite women suits that will keep you feeling comfortable and fashionable whether you are dressing up or dressing down for class. You won’t break the bank as you shop for a wardrobe that will help you kickstart your career. White House Black Market also offers shoppers free shipping and free returns. Now that’s a business deal.

Taking detailed measurements of your body is the first, easy step to finding the suit that flatters you and your body. Just make sure you are following the directions clearly and recording accurate lengths before checkout.

Accessorize to stand out.

Although clothing may make the person, the accessories will make them stand out amongst the crowd as well as make a lasting impression on professors and peers. Accessories can even dress up a more casual outfit so that you both look good and feel good. Also, accessorizing doesn’t always entail picking out a nice matching earring and necklace set—choosing a good belt, thrifting a vintage pocket square, or even just polishing your shoes can double as taking the time to level up your outfit with some fresh accessories.

Do you carry a bag, backpack, or a briefcase? Upgrading your old raggy bag to a leather satchel or purse may also set you apart from your peers within your degree program in addition to helping you get more organized with style, too. That being said, maintaining your accessories is just as important as having them in your collection. Make sure that you take the time to clean and polish your staple accessories to not only keep you looking high-fashion, but also to make them last longer and stand up to the test of time.